BBC Sport - Try of the week: Kallum Watkins brilliance helps Leeds overcome Wakefield
Try of the week: Watkins brilliance stuns Trinity
- From the section Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos skipper Kallum Watkins finishes off a flowing move against Wakefield for the Super League Show Try of the Week.
The Rhinos picked up back-to-back wins with the success, while Wakefield's losing run was extended to five games.
WATCH MORE: See all the round 10 highlights on the Super League Show
