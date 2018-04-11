BBC Sport - Try of the week: Kallum Watkins brilliance helps Leeds overcome Wakefield

Try of the week: Watkins brilliance stuns Trinity

Leeds Rhinos skipper Kallum Watkins finishes off a flowing move against Wakefield for the Super League Show Try of the Week.

The Rhinos picked up back-to-back wins with the success, while Wakefield's losing run was extended to five games.

