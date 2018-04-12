Kallum Watkins: Leeds Rhinos captain extends contract until 2021

Kallum Watkins
Kallum Watkins has scored seven tries in nine Super League games this season

Leeds Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins has signed a new two-year deal, keeping him with the Super League champions until the end of the 2021 season.

The 27-year-old, who has 25 caps for England, has made 200 Super League appearances for the Headingley side.

Watkins said: "This is a big stage in any rugby player's career as I come into my late twenties and it is a massive deal for me to sign a new deal.

"I love this club from the bottom of my heart."

Watkins was named captain following Danny McGuire's exit at the end of the 2017 season.

