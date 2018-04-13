Super League: Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons

From the section

James Clare is included in the side, having scored two tries for Castleford this season

Betfred Super League Venue: The Mend-a-Hose Jungle Date: Sunday, 15 April Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Leeds via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Winger James Clare and prop Matt Cook come back into the Castleford side, with Greg Eden and Junior Moors both ruled out.

Both players were injured in the win over Huddersfield, with Eden tearing a hamstring while scoring. Moors is ruled out through concussion protocol.

Catalans make three changes, with winger Lewis Tierney, hooker Alrix Da Costa and half-back Lucas Albert in.

Forwards Greg Bird and Louis Anderson, plus hooker Paul Aiton, make way.

Castleford (from): Clare, Cook, Ellis, Foster, Gale, Holmes, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Roberts, Shenton, Springer, Trueman, Wardle, Watts, Webster

Catalans (from): Mead, Broughton, Thornley, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Casty, Moa, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Baitieri, Margalet, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Albert, Da Costa, Gigot