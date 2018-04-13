Super League: Warrington Wolves v Hull KR

Toby King had scored four tries in the past three games for Warrington, but misses this game

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Saturday, 14 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Super League's form team Warrington Wolves make just one change, with try-scoring centre Toby King replaced by Mitch Brown in Steve Price's squad.

The Wolves have won their past five games and were third in the Super League table before Friday's matches.

Hull KR make three changes from the side that beat Widnes last time out, with prop Nick Scruton returning and Liam Salter in for Andrew Heffernan.

Half-back Matty Marsh replaces full-back Will Dagger.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Atkins, K. Brown, M. Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Currie, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G. King, Lineham, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Smith, Westwood.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Minns, Shaw, McGuire, Scruton, Lunt, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Donaldson, Lee, Marsh, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Walne, Tickle, Carney