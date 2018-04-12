Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Adam Cuthbertson has not featured in Super League since 8 February

Betfred Super League Venue: Headingley Stadium Date: Friday, 13 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Leeds Rhinos are set to welcome back prop Adam Cuthbertson after two months out with a broken hand.

Stand-off Joel Moon and second rower Brett Delaney, who both sat out the win at Wakefield last Sunday, also come back in.

Wigan Warriors make one change to the team that won at Catalans Dragons last week, with Morgan Escare coming in for Ben Flower (concussion).

Tom Davies (ankle) remains sidelined but could return next week.

Leeds (from): Ablett, Briscoe, Cuthbertson, Delaney, Dwyer, Golding, Hall, Handley, Jones-Buchanan, Moon, Mullally, Myler, Parcell, Oledzki, Singleton, Smith, Walters, Ward, Watkins.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Escare, Farrell, Gildart, Hamlin, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, Williams.