Jacob Miller: Wakefield Trinity half-back extends contract

Jacob Miller
Jacob Miller has scored one try in nine appearances this season

Wakefield Trinity half-back Jacob Miller has signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 25-year-old joined Trinity from Hull FC in 2015 and has scored 35 tries in 92 appearances for the club.

Coach Chris Chester said: "I am delighted that Jacob has signed a new deal, he's an outstanding player who still has a long career ahead of him.

"I have enjoyed seeing him grow and develop as a player over the past couple of seasons."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired