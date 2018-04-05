Greg Eden: Castleford Tigers winger signs new three-year deal

Greg Eden
Injury has restricted Greg Eden to just two appearances so far this season

Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden has signed a new three-year deal.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a superb first season with the Tigers in 2017, scoring 41 tries in all competitions after joining from NRL side Brisbane Broncos.

"Last year I was really enjoying my rugby and I feel like I slotted straight back into the Castleford way of playing rugby," he said.

"I've really enjoyed my time here since I've been back and I'm ecstatic to have extended my contract."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired