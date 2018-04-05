Greg Eden: Castleford Tigers winger signs new three-year deal

Injury has restricted Greg Eden to just two appearances so far this season

Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden has signed a new three-year deal.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a superb first season with the Tigers in 2017, scoring 41 tries in all competitions after joining from NRL side Brisbane Broncos.

"Last year I was really enjoying my rugby and I feel like I slotted straight back into the Castleford way of playing rugby," he said.

"I've really enjoyed my time here since I've been back and I'm ecstatic to have extended my contract."