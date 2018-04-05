Super League: St Helens v Hull FC

Justin Holbrook's St Helens side have lost just once so far this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 6 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

St Helens have named an unchanged side for the visit of Hull FC as they look to maintain their lead at the top of Super League.

Justin Holbrook's team are four points clear of second-placed Wigan and won both their Easter matches going into Friday's game against Hull.

Hull FC are hopeful Sika Manu (calf) could return after four games out.

Carlos Tuimavave, Jamie Shaul, Jordan Lane and Danny Houghton are back after being rested for the Wakefield game.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Minichiello, Bowden, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Litten, Paea, Logan, Lane.