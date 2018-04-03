BBC Sport - Super League try of the week: Toby King splashes down for Warrington
Warrington's King splashes down for try of the week
- From the section Rugby League
Warrington Wolves centre Toby King slides over for the try of the week following a neat pass inside from Josh Charnley in a 18-6 win over Castfleford Tigers in swampy conditions at the Jungle.
Watch all the tries from the weekend on the Super League Show.
Available to UK users only.
