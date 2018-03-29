Oliver Holmes: Castleford Tigers forward signs new contract

Oliver Holmes has made 144 Super League appearances for Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers forward Oliver Holmes has signed a new two-year deal.

The 26-year-old came through the club's academy and made his Super League debut in 2010.

Holmes told the club website: "I'm over the moon. It's been a difficult couple of years for me with injuries but I'm back fit now.

"I'm glad Cas have had faith in me and offered me another contract because it was one of the easiest decisions I've ever made to sign."