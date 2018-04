Matt Cook has previously had spells with London Broncos, Hull KR and Bradford Bulls

Castleford Tigers prop Matt Cook has extended his contract until the end of next season.

The 31-year-old, who has played four times so far in the current campaign, helped the Tigers claim the League Leaders' Shield in 2017.

"It's nice that the club have pulled me in early and offered me an extension," Cook said.

"Getting the contract situation out of the way early gives me a chance to really focus on my rugby."