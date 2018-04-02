Super League: Catalans Dragons 27-6 Huddersfield Giants

David Mead has scored five tries in nine games this season

Betfred Super League Catalans Dragons (4) 27 Tries: Broughton 2, Jullien, Mead 2 Goals: Gigot 3 Drop-goal: Gigot Huddersfield Giants (6) 6 Try: Murphy Goal: McIntosh

Catalans beat Huddersfield to record their second win of the season and ease the pressure on coach Steve McNamara.

Aaron Murphy crossed for Huddersfield before Jodie Broughton dived over in the corner for Catalans.

Giants led at half-time thanks to Tony Gigot's missed conversion, but Benjamin Jullien's try put the French side in front shortly after the break.

Two tries from David Mead and one more from Broughton ensured a comfortable end to the game for Catalans.

Gigot kicked a penalty and a late drop-goal to add more gloss to the result, with Gigot's three missed conversion attempts the only blemishes after a slow start.

McNamara's side had not scored 20 points in any of their opening eight games this season, with their only previous victory an 18-16 win against fellow strugglers Hull KR.

Huddersfield, who now have one draw and a defeat under interim coach Chris Thorman, handed debuts to prop Colton Roche and 17-year-old winger Innes Senior with a number of senior players unavailable because of injuries.

Their lack of attacking experience showed, as they failed to threaten Catalans after the break and the defeat kept them 10th in the table, now just one point above their opponents.

Catalans: Mead; Broughton, Thornley, Wiliame, Yaha; Gigot, Langi; Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Anderson, Jullien, Bird.

Replacements: Aiton, Bousquet, Simon, Baitieri.

Huddersfield: McIntosh; Simpson, Mellor, Murphy, Senior; Turner, Rankin; Ikahihifo, O'Brien, Clough, Ferguson, Lawrence, Smith.

Replacements: Hinchcliffe, Ta'ai, Wakeman, Roche.