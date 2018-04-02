Super League: Widnes Vikings 6-28 St Helens

Mark Percival took his tally of Super League tries in 2018 to nine with his double against Widnes

Betfred Super League Widnes Vikings (6) 6 Try: Albert Goal: Gilmore St Helens (16) 28 Tries: Morgan, Percival 2, Barba, Makinson 2 Goals: Richardson 2

St Helens maintained their four-point lead at the top of Super League with a six-try win at neighbours Widnes.

Ryan Morgan and Mark Percival put the visitors 10-0 up but injury-hit Vikings were rewarded for a spell of pressure when Wellington Albert crashed over.

Percival's second restored Saints' 10-point lead before the interval.

Ben Barba's controversial score and a double from Tommy Makinson, the second his 100th try for St Helens, sealed a comfortable victory.

Leaders St Helens looked on course for a convincing victory when they raced ahead early on, but the introduction of Papua New Guinea prop Albert from the bench inspired Widnes into a response.

Luke Douglas' yellow card early in the second period offered the hosts further hope, which was quickly snuffed out when full-back Barba stepped through the Vikings' back line to score his 10th Super League try of the season.

However, it should not have stood as slow-motion replays showed the Australian had lost control of the ball in the act of grounding it over the line.

A young Widnes side emerged from the defeat with credit, despite winger Makinson twice finishing acrobatically in the corner to reach his personal milestone and increase the margin of victory.

Widnes: Craven; Marsh, Chamberlain, Runciman, Ince; Heremaia, Gilmore; Gerrard, Johnstone, Chapelhow, Olbison, Wilde, B Walker.

Replacements: Burke, Leuluai, D Walker, Albert.

St Helens: Barba; Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Grace; Fages, Richardson; Amor, Roby, Thompson, Peyroux, Taia, Wilkin.

Replacements: Smith, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles.

Referee: Chris Kendall