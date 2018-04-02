Super League: Hull FC 27-26 Wakefield Trinity

Victory over Wakefield came four days after beating city rivals Hull KR on Good Friday

Betfred Super League Hull FC (8) 27 Tries: Abdull, Kelly, Talanoa 2 Goals: Sneyd 5 Drop goal: Sneyd Wakefield Trinity (18) 26 Tries: Tupou 2, Caton-Brown 2 Goals: Batchelor 5

Marc Sneyd's late drop-goal from 52 metres gave Hull FC a dramatic Super League victory over Wakefield Trinity.

Two tries from Bill Tupou and one from Mason Caton-Brown put Trinity 18-8 up at the break, with Hull's only first-half try coming from Jordan Abdull.

Tries from Albert Kelly and Fetuli Talanoa edged the hosts ahead 20-18 in the 54th minute.

Talanoa and Caton-Brown then traded tries and, with scores level late on, Sneyd landed the match-winning kick.

As Sneyd's one-pointer from inside his own half sailed through the sticks, it was the fifth and final time the lead had swapped in a tense affair at the KCOM Stadium and was enough for the Airlie Birds to extend their winning run to three matches.

Sneyd's last-minute heroics consigned Wakefield to a fourth straight defeat.

Following a bright start by the hosts, which saw Abdull slide over after Wakefield failed to deal with a high ball from Sneyd, the visitors piled the points on with three tries in the final 17 minutes of the first half.

A dashing effort from Kelly, followed by Talanoa's 10th try of the season saw Hull take the lead, only for James Batchelor to level at 20-20 with a penalty just before the hour.

With his fourth try of the Easter weekend, Tongan Talanoa made it a six-point game with 15 minutes remaining, but a intercept try from Caton-Brown to help make it 26-26 set up the dramatic finish.

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford:

"I thought we were too far out to try it (the drop-goal). It was an unbelievable effort from him in those conditions with the ball as wet as it probably was.

"And with the surface as damp as it was, it sailed over with about 10 metres to go too.

"We don't like to do things the easy way. Hopefully it gives us plenty of confidence going into the St Helens game on Friday."

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester:

"It was gut wrenching to be honest. There are a lot of disappointed people in the changing rooms.

"We did a lot of good things and I can't fault the effort and spirit of my players.

"We're not far away, and we feel robbed with a 52-metre drop goal in those conditions, it was a hell of a kick."

Hull FC: Miloudi; Faraimo, Connor, Griffin, Talanoa; Kelly, Sneyd; Paea, Washbrook, Bowden, Minichiello, Turgut, Abdull.

Replacements: Taylor, Green, Fash, Litten.

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt; Caton-Brown, Lyne, Arundel, Tupou; Miller, Hampshire; Huby, Randell, Hirst, Ashurst, Batchelor, Horo.

Replacements: Wood, Pauli, Arona, Baldwinson.

Referee: Liam Moore.