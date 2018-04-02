Super League: Castleford Tigers 6-18 Warrington Wolves

Warrington's win at Castleford was their second of the Easter weekend, having beaten Widnes on Friday

Betfred Super League Castleford Tigers (0) 6 Try: Holmes Goal: Gale Warrington Wolves (10) 18 Tries: King, Clark Goals: Ratchford 5

Castleford Tigers succumbed to their first home defeat of the season as Warrington edged to victory in swampy conditions at the Jungle.

Toby King's try and a touchline conversion by Stefan Ratchford, who kicked two earlier penalties, put the Wire 10-0 up at the break.

Oliver Holmes then hit back for the hosts, pouncing on a deflected Luke Gale kick to crash over.

A last-minute Daryl Clark try against his former side completed the win.

The sodden conditions made handling difficult and affected the flow and quality of the match.

The match started with large patches of water on the pitch and the turned into muddy pools as the rain continued to lash down in West Yorkshire.

Castleford failed to come to grips with the weather as well as the Wire did, and last season's League Leaders' Shield winners had their five-match winning run ended as a result.

Ratchford's two penalties looked as if they would be the only scoring contributions of the first 40 minutes until Wolves broke free out wide through Josh Charnley - playing in just his second game since making his cross-code switch back to rugby league - who set up King to slide over for the opening try.

Both sides continued to attack the line, but a combination of fierce defence and drenched surroundings made scoring difficult.

Holmes came up with a response for the Tigers after 52 minutes, but Wolves ground out their fourth straight win with Ratchford adding a third penalty before Clark darted over for their second try.

Castleford Tigers: Trueman; Minikin, Webster, Shenton, Clare; Roberts, Gale; Massey, McShane, Watts, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner.

Replacements: Moors, Millington, Foster, Cook.

Warrington Wolves: Ratchford; Lineham, Atkins, T King, Charnley; Brown, Roberts; Hill, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, Westwood.

Replacements: Murdoch-Masila, Philbin, Crosby, Akauola.

Referee: Robert Hicks.