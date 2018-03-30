Super League: Hull KR 22-30 Hull FC

Jamie Shaul got the best of Hull FC's five derby day tries at Craven Park

Betfred Super League Hull KR (12) 22 Tries: Minns 3, Shaw Goals: Shaw 3 Hull FC (22) 30 Tries: Houghton, Talanoa 2, Shaul, Connor Goals: Sneyd 5

Hull FC survived the early sending-off of Bureta Faraimo to hang on and win the Good Friday derby with Hull KR.

Rovers centre Thomas Minns scored three of his side's four tries, Ryan Shaw getting the other.

But the hosts were outscored five tries to four at Craven Park by the Black and Whites, who registered their sixth successive Hull derby victory.

Fetuli Talanoa (2), returning skipper Danny Houghton, Jamie Shaul and Jake Connor got the visitors' five tries.

On a day when Hull played 71 minutes with 12 men, Marc Sneyd landed four conversions and a penalty for a 10-point haul.

That was matched by Shaw's try and three kicks for a Rovers side missing key man Danny McGuire, who failed a pre-match fitness test.

In a typically tense derby, the first since Rovers returned to Super League, much of the drama centred on a succession of tight decisions referred upstairs to busy video referee Phil Bentham.

In only the third minute, he ruled that visiting skipper Houghton had marked his return from injury by getting his fingertips on a loose ball ahead of Adam Quinlan.

But his biggest decision was to send off Hull winger Faraimo for his ninth-minute shoulder charge on home scrum-half Chris Atkin.

Minns got the first of his three tries to tie it up again at 6-6, only for the visitors to respond with two converted tries from Talanoa and Shaul, from a great break by Carlos Tuimavave.

Minns and Talanoa, his ninth of the season, then successively weighed in with a second try each to give Hull FC a 22-12 lead at the break, only for Rovers to get back within a converted score when Shaw went over early in the second half.

Hull looked in the clear when Sneyd converted Connor's right-wing try then added a penalty for a 30-16 lead.

Minns then crossed for a third time, Shaw's conversion getting the hosts back within eight points at 22-30, but they could not make their extra man advantage count.

Rovers head coach Tim Sheens:

"I don't think I've been so frustrated in a game.

"I think scoreboard pressure got to the players.

"We were chasing them the whole game.

"But we've got no excuses. We chased the game too much."

Hull head coach Lee Radford:

"That game took two hours. This isn't sour grapes because we won, but what separates us from rugby union is the speed of the game.

"Why have we got an official on the field? We may as well just go upstairs all the time. Either employ a referee who is going to grow a pair or have a video referee in every game so at least we know what we're getting.

"We're constantly going up to the video referee. Too much is going up. If that game isn't on Sky, the referee has got to make them decisions himself. You're almost dreading a Sky game.

"Our effort again was phenomenal, it has been all year in every game we've played. I can never question how we approach games but it had to be extra special today. It's a really, really big win for us because of the sending off."

Thomas Minns grabbed a derby hat-trick but ended up on the losing side

Hull KR: Quinlan; Shaw, Salter, Minns, Carney; Marsh, Atkin; Jewitt, Lee, Masoe, Greenwood, Blair, Kavanagh.

Interchanges: Scruton, Donaldson, Clarkson, Dagger.

Hull FC: Shaul; Faraimo, Griffin, Tuimavave, Talanoa; Kelly, Sneyd; Taylor, Houghton, Paea, Minichiello, Lane, Green.

Interchanges: Bowden, Connor, Matongo, Washbrook.

Sent off: Faraimo (9)

Attendance: 12,090.

Referee: Chris Kendall (RFL).