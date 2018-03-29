Super League: Wakefield Trinity 6-11 Castleford Tigers

Heavy rain made it difficult for both sides to keep hold of the ball

Betfred Super League Wakefield (0) 6 Tries: Jones-Bishop Goals: Finn Castleford: (7) 11 Tries: McMeekin Goals: Gale Pen: Gale 2 Drop-goal: Gale

Castleford extended their winning run to five games as they won their West Yorkshire derby at Wakefield.

Mike McMeekin's try and three points from Luke Gale saw Cas go in ahead at the break as both sides had try attempts chalked off by the video referee in the opening period.

Ben Jones-Bishop won a foot race with James Clare to score Wakefield's first try after Liam Finn's excellent kick.

But Gale's two penalties in the final 15 minutes were enough to seal the win.

The Tigers have not lost when playing at Belle Vue since 2013 and moved above Wakefield into third place in the Super League table.

Despite early Cas pressure it was Wakefield that almost scored first - a strong challenge from Oliver Holmes forcing Anthony England to knock on as he tried to go over.

Three minutes later McMeekin did score after a lovely passing move before James Clare almost doubled the try-count, but his heel was in touch as he dived for the corner.

Wakefield had the better of the final moments of the first period - David Fifita knocking on under pressure as he went over - while Keegan Hirst was held up by the Cas defence having crossed the line early in the second period.

But Jones-Bishop's try - as he ran more than half the length of the field to score - was the highlight of a second period marred by heavy rain that made it difficult for both sides to play any flowing rugby.

Wakefield: Grix, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Tupou, Johnstone, Miller, Finn, England, Randell, Huby, Horo, Ashurst,

Substitutes: Fifita, Hirst, Wood, Pauli,

Castleford: Roberts, Minikin, Webster, Shenton, Clare, Trueman, Gale, Cook, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner.

Substitutes: Ellis, Foster, Moors, Springer