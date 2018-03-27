BBC Sport - Super League try of the week: Tom Lineham's lung-busting hat-trick try
Try of the week: Lineham's lung-busting hat-trick try
- From the section Rugby League
Warrington wing Tom Lineham scores a lung-busting length-of-the-pitch try to complete his hat-trick to help his side beat Wakefield 34-24.
MATCH REPORT: Warrington 34-24 Wakefield
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired