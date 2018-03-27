Rick Stone: Huddersfield Giants sack coach after poor start to season

Rick Stone had two spells as Newcastle Knights coach before taking over at Huddersfield in 2016

Huddersfield Giants have sacked head coach Rick Stone after only two wins in their opening seven games this season.

The 51-year-old Australian was appointed at the John Smith's Stadium in July 2016 and helped the Giants to a top-eight finish in 2017.

However, Huddersfield are currently 11th in Super League and have the worst defensive record so far this year.

Coach Chris Thorman has been placed in temporary charge for the two Easter games against Leeds and Catalans.

Managing director Richard Thewlis told the club website: "It is a very difficult call for any club to make in respect of the head coach but the board felt that a change was needed and that the change should be made sooner rather than later, with much of the season still to run.

"Rick Stone is an outstanding man, character and coach, but the results for us simply haven't worked out as anyone would have wished for."