Lewis Bienek: Hull FC sign London Broncos forward and loan him back

Lewis Bienek (centre) tussles with an opposition player
Lewis Bienek (centre) played 13 times for London Broncos last season

Hull FC have signed London Broncos forward Lewis Bienek, who will return to the Championship club on loan until the end of the season.

Bienek, 19, who is of Polish descent, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Super League side.

He made his Broncos debut in 2016 and has helped them top the second tier after five matches this term.

"I chose Hull because I felt it would be the right environment for me," Bienek told the club website.

