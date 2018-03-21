BBC Sport - Super League: Salford Red Devils' Jack Littlejohn finishes off brilliant 50m attack
Salford's Littlejohn finishes off brilliant 50m attack
- From the section Rugby League
Salford Red Devils half-back Jack Littlejohn scores his first try for the club after finishing a brilliant 50m attack that started with a break from winger Greg Johnson in their 24-8 victory against Hull FC.
MATCH REPORT: Salford Red Devils 24-8 Hull FC
Watch all the tries from the weekend on the Super League Show.
Available to UK users only.
