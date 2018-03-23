Super League: Wigan Warriors 48-10 Huddersfield Giants

Willie Isa crossed for the eighth of Wigan's nine tries with 12 minutes remaining

Betfred Super League Wigan (28) 48 Tries: Davies 2, Gildart, Burgess 2, Bateman, Williams, Sutton, Isa Goals: Tomkins 5, Escare Huddersfield (4) 10 Tries: McGilvary, Hinchcliffe Goals: Brough

Wigan Warriors ran in nine tries as they powered past visitors Huddersfield Giants to stay second in Super League, two points behind leaders St Helens.

Tom Davies' double and tries from Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess and John Bateman, plus Sam Tomkins' boot, helped the hosts to a 28-4 half-time lead.

George Williams then ran clear before tries from Ryan Sutton and Willie Isa.

Giants, in 11th, stayed off the bottom of the table despite their defeat, as bottom side Catalans lost at Hull FC.

Jermaine McGillvary's 11th-minute interception try had pulled Giants back to within two points at that stage, but that was as good as it got for the visitors, who scored a late consolation through Ryan Hinchcliffe.

Victory was a fifth from sixth league games for Wigan, who have a game in hand on leaders St Helens.

Wigan coach Shaun Wane: "Good performance - we won't be celebrating too much because (Huddersfield) were busted, they have a few injuries and they can play a lot better than that and they will do when they get some players back.

"It was a professional performance, I think we completed at 100 per cent in the second half and that shows good mentality and signs of building pressure. I asked the players to have a ruthless attitude and they did that."

"We are not getting too excited, we need to be a lot better on Friday but so do St Helens. It is game on for Friday now."

Huddersfield coach Rick Stone: "We have a long way to go. Getting bodies will help, so will a little bit of belief at the moment because we are definitely down on confidence.

"We are not playing with the same spirit I know we can play with.

"It was disappointing, the second half was a bit of a different game because we had a number of injuries to key positions. We had to reshuffle the team significantly, for all the problems we had in the second half I was happy with the effort."

Wigan: S Tomkins, Davies, Bateman, Gildart, Burgess, Williams, Powell, Clubb, Leuluai, Flower, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin.

Substitutes: J Tomkins, Sutton, Tautai, Escare.

Huddersfield: Rankin, McGillvary, Turner, Wood, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Ta'ai, Leeming, Clough, Lawrence, Ferguson, Hincliffe.

Substitutes: Smith, Walne, O'Brien, Mellor.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas.