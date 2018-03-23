Super League: Hull FC 42-16 Catalans Dragons

Fetuli Talanoa (right) scored a try in each half for Hull FC

Betfred Super League Hull FC (12) 42 Tries: Griffin 2, Talanoa 2, Shaul, Taylor, Connor Goals: Sneyd 6, Connor Catalans (4) 16 Tries: Moa, Albert, Gigot Goals: Albert 2

Hull FC ran in five second-half tries as they thrashed Super League's bottom side Catalans Dragons.

Josh Griffin and Fetuli Talanoa scored early on, with former Hull man Sam Moa crossing in reply.

Jamie Shaul, Talanoa, Scott Taylor and Jake Connor went over for the hosts in a 20-minute spell after the break as they threatened to run riot.

Dragons rallied with late tries from Lucas Albert and Tony Gigot but Griffin scored another for Hull late on.

It was an unhappy first return to the KCOM Stadium for former Black and Whites boss Steve McNamara, whose Catalans side have lost six of their seven games this season.

Hull gave a first Super League start to Jordan Lane and welcomed back Albert Kelly from a head injury, and remain unbeaten at home in 2018.

Hull FC coach Lee Radford: "There were some good responses from last week (against Salford), I thought - particularly from a lot of our senior blokes.

"Last week was a horrible weekend and we had a horrible week although you wouldn't have thought that in our preparation.

"The players showed a response in their preparation and we saw a little bit of that tonight."

Catalans boss Steve McNamara: "The scoreboard is ugly for us but I honestly thought in the first half we showed enough there to be in the game and probably closer than the scoreboard was at half-time.

"But there was a 20-minute period in the second half where ultimately Hull scored tries at will, which is unacceptable from us. Our tackling was really, really poor during that period.

"We never touched the ball at the start of the second period. There was enough in that game for us to see we can be a reasonable team. But our weak tackling, defending and resolve during that period was just the disappointing factor for us."

Hull FC: Shaul, Faraimo, Griffin, Tuimavave, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Washbrook, Green, Lane, Minichiello, Hadley

Replacements: Abdull, Bowden, Connor, Fash

Catalans: Gigot, Tierney, Mead, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Albert, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Bird, Garcia, Baitieri

Replacements: Aiton, Bousquet, Simon, Margalet