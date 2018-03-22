Super League: Widnes Vikings 24-16 Salford Red Devils

Chris Dean stretched forward to score Widnes' first try of the match

Betfred Super League Widnes (6) 24 Tries: Dean, Inu, Burke, Heremaia Goals: Inu 4 Salford (10) 16 Tries: Kopczak, Hauraki Goals: Lui 4

Late tries from Greg Burke and Aaron Heremaia helped Widnes beat Salford to move into the top half of Super League.

Strugglers Salford led 10-6 at the break thanks to Craig Kopczak's try and the kicking of Robert Lui, while Chris Dean stretched over for Vikings.

Krisnan Inu scored for the hosts but Weller Hauraki's try put Salford 16-12 up heading into the last 10 minutes.

However Heremaia fed Burke to dive over and the Kiwi collected a loose ball to go over himself and secure the points.

The Devils had Lama Tasi sin-binned three minutes into the second half for a shoulder charge on Ted Chapelhow, who was forced to leave the field.

Widnes made the most of the extra man with Inu diving over out wide against the 12 men.

One positive for the Devils was a Super League debut for Derrell Olpherts, who was denied a try early on by the video referee.

But they remain third from bottom, two points behind fifth-placed Widnes.

Salford head coach Ian Watson told BBC Radio Manchester: "The last 10-12 minutes have probably cost us really.

"They controlled the ball really well for that last period and they kicked well on the end of it as well.

"When we were 16-12 up we needed to complete our sets and get to our kicks - we just didn't manage to do that."

Widnes: Hanbury, Marsh, Inu, Runciman, Chamberlain, Mellor, Craven, Houston, Heremaia, Burke, Dean, Whitley, Olbison.

Replacements: Johnstone, B Walker, T. Chapelhow, Wilde.

Salford: Evalds, Bibby, Olpherts, Sa'u, Johnson, Lui, Littlejohn, Mossop, Tomkins, Kopczak, Jones, Hauraki, Flanagan.

Replacements: Wood, Tasi, Nakubuwai, McCarthy.