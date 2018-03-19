Alex Walmsley: St Helens prop ruled out long term with neck injury

Alex Walmsley recently signed a new four-year contract with St Helens

St Helens prop Alex Walmsley faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after fracturing a bone in his neck during their win against Warrington Wolves.

The 27-year-old came off in the second half of their 30-12 victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on 9 March.

The England international has had an operation to correct the damage but is expected to make a full recovery.

"It's a massive blow given that Alex is the best front rower in Super League," head coach Justin Holbrook said.

"He has been in great form already this year after a good World Cup. But importantly, the news that Alex will make a full recovery from the injury is one we all welcome.

"We have a strong squad at Saints and I'm sure that the rest of the team will step up in Alex's absence."