Challenge Cup fifth round: Warrington to host Hunslet or Bradford Bulls

Warrington Wolves last won the Challenge Cup in 2012

Super League side Warrington Wolves will host either Hunslet or Bradford Bulls, both from the third tier, in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup.

Warrington won the competition three times in four years between 2009 and 2012, and were runners-up in 2016.

Pilkington Recs, the only amateur side left in the competition, will go to Widnes if they beat Coventry in their rearranged fourth-round tie.

The eight ties will be played on 21-22 April.

There are still four fourth-round ties outstanding because of postponements caused by snow on Sunday.

Hull KR and Catalans Dragons, the other two Super League sides in the draw, face trips to Halifax or Oldham and York City Knights respectively.

The remaining eight top-flight clubs, including Challenge Cup holders Hull FC, will enter in the sixth round.

Fifth-round draw in full

Warrington Wolves v Hunslet or Bradford Bulls

Toronto Wolfpack v Barrow Raiders (to be played at Barrow)

Widnes Vikings v Coventry Bears or Pilkington Recs

Leigh Centurions v London Broncos

Whitehaven v Rochdale Hornets

Halifax or Oldham v Hull KR

Doncaster v North Wales Crusaders or Featherstone Rovers

York City Knights v Catalans Dragons