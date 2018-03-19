BBC Sport - How snow chaos brought Wakefield v Widnes to an early finish
Snow causes chaos at Wakefield-Widnes
- From the section Rugby League
It takes a lot to bring a rugby league game to an early close, but heavy snow did just that to Wakefield Trinity's match against Widnes Vikings on Saturday.
The players were taken off the field by referee Liam Moore on 27 minutes and, following consultation with the match commissioner, the contest was called off.
