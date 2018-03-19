Josh Charnley: Warrington Wolves sign Sale Sharks winger in cross-code return

Josh Charnley made 32 appearances for Sale Sharks

Josh Charnley has returned to rugby league to sign for Warrington Wolves, after almost 18 months with rugby union side Sale Sharks.

Former Wigan winger Charnley, 26, has agreed a deal with Warrington until the end of the 2020 season and will link up with the Super League club immediately.

He switched codes to join Sale in October 2016, shortly after scoring the winning try for Wigan in their Super League Grand Final win over the Wolves.

Charnley played 32 times for Sale.

He told Warrington's website: "It's a good club to be at, there's a good culture here and I'm looking forward to getting stuck in with the lads and pushing for that top four spot.

"There wasn't much persuasion needed. I know a few boys here who speak highly of this club so it wasn't a tough decision to put pen to paper."

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond added: "Josh has been a pleasure to work with and he has been a great servant for Sale.

"However, we have a highly competitive squad here at Sale and Josh's desire was to play every week and we couldn't guarantee him that.

"Given how important his desire to play every week was to Josh and to the club, we thought that this opportunity was right for both parties."