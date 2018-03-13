BBC Sport - Super League: Saint Helens' Mark Percival scores hat-trick try against Warrington
Saints' Percival secures hat-trick for Try of the Week
- From the section Rugby League
St. Helens centre Mark Percival complete his second hat-trick of the season against Warrington Wolves in a 30-12 win to maintain their 100% start.
Watch all the tries from the weekend on the Super League Show.
Available to UK users only.
