Danny Brough: Huddersfield Giants half-back signs new contract
- From the section Rugby League
Huddersfield Giants half-back Danny Brough has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with the club until the end of next season.
Brough, 35, has made 232 appearances since joining Huddersfield from Wakefield in 2010.
He became the seventh-highest points scorer in Super League history in Giants' win at Widnes on Friday.
"After signing the extension, I just want to keep on playing as long as I can," he told the club website.