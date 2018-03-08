Tom Olbison: Widnes Vikings back-rower signs new two-year deal to run until 2020

Tom Olbison began his career at Bradford Bulls but left after the club's liquidation

Back-rower Tom Olbison has signed a new deal at Widnes Vikings until end of the 2020 season.

Olbison, 26, joined the Vikings from Bradford Bulls at the end of the 2016 season and has since scored one try in 31 appearances.

The Leeds-born second-row has totalled 178 first-grade games since his professional debut in 2009.

"Keeping somebody in the squad of Tom's quality is only going to help us," head coach Denis Betts said.

Former England academy player Olbison added: "When you look at the young lads that are coming through, the senior lads we have, as well as the environment we've got, it's a good place to be.

"I'm loving my time and my rugby at Widnes, so it was a no brainer for me."