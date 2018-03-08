Sam Wood: Huddersfield Giants centre signs new deal

Sam Wood made his Super League debut against Wigan Warriors in February 2016

Huddersfield Giants centre Sam Wood has signed a new deal to keep him at the club until the end of the 2021 season.

The 20-year-old scored five tries in eight Super League appearances in 2017.

Wood, who is yet to feature so far this season, said: "I've been really enjoying my time here so I'm happy to commit myself and move forward. I just want to keep developing and playing.

"I've just got to be ready to play. I've been training and working hard and I'm ready to go if needed."