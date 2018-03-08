Women's Super League: Last season's winners Bradford Bulls start against Leeds Rhinos

Bradford Bulls beat Featherstone Rovers 36-6 in last season's Grand Final

Reigning Women's Super League champions Bradford Bulls will start the new season with a home game against Leeds Rhinos on Sunday, 15 April.

The Bulls went unbeaten as they won the inaugural title in 2017 to complete a league and Challenge Cup double.

The league, which will consist of seven teams, starts on Sunday, 8 April.

Featherstone Rovers Ladies, Castleford Tigers Women, York City Knights Ladies, St Helens Women and Wigan Warriors Women complete the division.

Both Wigan and Leeds are competing for the first time while St Helens were formerly known as Thatto Heath Ladies.

The top four teams at the end of the season will enter the play-offs, with first playing fourth and second playing third, and the winners meeting at the Grand Final at the Manchester Regional Arena, Etihad Campus on Sunday, 13 October.