Tom Johnstone: England call on Wakefield Trinity winger

Wakefield winger Tom Johnstone has a first England call-up in the 21-man Elite Performance Squad leading up to May's New Zealand Test in the USA.

Johnstone, 22, missed much of last season with a cruciate ligament injury but has scored four tries in three on his return this season.

Leeds back-rower Stevie Ward, St Helens winger Tommy Makinson and Warrington hooker Daryl Clark return to the squad.

"The EPS proved invaluable," coach Wayne Bennett said.

"It's important that we do all we can to enable them to spend quality time together in an international environment."

The EPS allows the European-based members of the England setup to get together for training and other programmes, with players based in Australia's National Rugby League also meeting up during the season.

May's visit to Denver to take on the Kiwis is the first of four meetings in 2018, with the touring New Zealand side playing a three Tests series during the autumn.

In addition to the full squad, the restructuring of the national team has brought back the England Knights brand, to allow players on the fringes to play competitive representative rugby.

Former Huddersfield boss Paul Anderson has also selected a squad which includes a player from all 11 UK-based Super League clubs, as well as London Broncos hooker James Cunningham.

"The return of England Knights is hugely beneficial for the future of England Rugby League and developing players to a high standard," Anderson said.

England EPS: Luke Gale, Mike McMeeken (Castleford Tigers), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), Scott Taylor (Hull FC), Ryan Hall, Stevie Ward, Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos), Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, James Roby, Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Kevin Brown, Daryl Clark, Ben Currie, Chris Hill, Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman, Sean O'Loughlin, George Williams (Wigan Warriors).

England Knights Performance Squad: Greg Minikin, Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers), Kruise Leeming (Huddersfield Giants), Josh Bowden, Jake Connor, Dean Hadley, Masimbaashe Matongo, Jamie Shaul (Hull FC), Chris Atkin (Hull KR), Liam Sutcliffe, Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos), James Cunningham (London Broncos), Niall Evalds (Salford Red Devils), Danny Richardson, Luke Thompson (St Helens), Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity), Jack Hughes (Warrington Wolves), Tom Gilmore, Danny Walker, Matt Whitley (Widnes Vikings), Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Oliver Gildart, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton (Wigan Warriors).