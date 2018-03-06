Declan Patton: Warrington Wolves half-back gets five-match ban

Warrington's Declan Patton catches Bureta Faraimo with a swinging arm
Warrington's Declan Patton was sent off for catching Hull's Bureta Faraimo with a swinging arm

Warrington Wolves half-back Declan Patton has been banned for five matches following his red card in the Super League loss at Hull FC on 2 March.

Patton, 22, was dismissed for a reckless high tackle on Hull winger Bureta Faraimo in the 21-12 defeat.

Hull prop Liam Watts was given a three-match suspension as a result of his sending-off in the same match.

Watts was shown a red card in the latter stages of the match for a headbutt on Warrington's Dom Crosby.

Meanwhile, Warrington full-back Jack Johnson will miss the rest of the 2018 season after breaking his leg in training.

