Super League: Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils

Luke Gale
Castleford scrum-half Luke Gale won 2017's Man of Steel
Betfred Super League
Venue: The Jungle Date: Sunday, 11 March Kick-off: 15:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Castleford Tigers remain without winger Greg Eden and second-rower Joe Wardle (both hamstring).

Coach Daryl Powell has picked the same squad he selected for the postponed game against Hull KR last week.

Salford make just one change to the 19-man squad that were defeated by St Helens as they travel to The Jungle.

George Griffin comes in for in for Craig Kopczak, while Weller Hauraki is named after missing the matchday squad against Saints with a knock.

Castleford (from): Clare, Cook, Ellis, Foster, Gale, Green, Holmes, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Webster.

Salford (from): O'Brien, Johnson, Welham, Sa'u, Evalds, Lui, Littlejohn, Tomkins, Griffin, Jones, Hauraki, Flanagan, Tasi, Burgess, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Wood, Mossop, Bibby.

