Super League: Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity

Gabe Hamlin made his Wigan Warriors debut against former club South Sydney Rabbitohs on 17 February
Gabe Hamlin made his Wigan Warriors debut against former club South Sydney Rabbitohs on 17 February
Betfred Super League
Venue: DW Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wigan Warriors make one change for the visit of Wakefield as Joel Tomkins misses out with a swollen knee.

Gabe Hamlin is called up in his place and could make his first Super League appearance for the club since joining from NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Wakefield hooker Tyler Randell has been included in the squad for the first time this season after a knee problem.

Winger Tom Johnstone is also likely to come back into the team after missing out with a knock last week.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Escaré, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Hamlin, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, S Tomkins, Williams.

Wakefield (from): Arona, Ashurst, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired