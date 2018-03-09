Super League: Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity

Gabe Hamlin made his Wigan Warriors debut against former club South Sydney Rabbitohs on 17 February

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wigan Warriors make one change for the visit of Wakefield as Joel Tomkins misses out with a swollen knee.

Gabe Hamlin is called up in his place and could make his first Super League appearance for the club since joining from NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Wakefield hooker Tyler Randell has been included in the squad for the first time this season after a knee problem.

Winger Tom Johnstone is also likely to come back into the team after missing out with a knock last week.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Escaré, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Hamlin, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, S Tomkins, Williams.

Wakefield (from): Arona, Ashurst, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.