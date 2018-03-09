Super League: Catalans Dragons v Hull KR

From the section

Iain Thornley spent one season at Hull KR but left after relegation

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 10 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Catalans Dragons make one change with former Hull KR three-quarter Iain Thornley facing his old team.

Hooker Alrix Da Costa is the player to make way in ex-Hull FC player and coach Steve McNamara's 19-man line-up.

Influential half-back Danny McGuire is named in the Rovers squad after a rib injury, the only change by head coach Tim Sheens.

Back-rower James Donaldson and George Lawler are left out and expected to figure instead for York City Knights.

Catalans (from): Mead, Thornley, Wiliame, Yaha, Casty, Aiton, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Baitieri, Margalet, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Albert, Gigot.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Minns, Heffernan, Shaw, McGuire, Scruton, Lunt, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Clarkson, Lee, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Walne, Tickle, Carney.