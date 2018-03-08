Super League: Widnes Vikings v Huddersfield Giants

Widnes forward Chris Dean recently signed a contract extension with the Vikings

Betfred Super League Venue: Select Security Stadium Date: Friday, 9 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Widnes have co-captain Chris Houston back from suspension for the visit of Huddersfield on Friday.

Centre Krisnan Inu and forward Chris Dean are also in the squad for Widnes, who lost their last game to Wigan.

Huddersfield make three changes to the team that lost at Wakefield on Sunday, with Michael Lawrence, Alex Mellor and Tyler Dickinson coming in for Daniel Smith, Jordan Turner and Tom Symonds.

Centre Mellor (thumb) could feature for the first time this season.

Widnes (from): Hanbury, Marsh, Inu, Runciman, Mellor, Gilmore, Houston, Whitley, Cahill, Dean, Craven, Olbison, Wilde, Burke, Johnstone, Chamberlain, J Chapelhow, Heremaia, Albert.

Huddersfield (from): Mamo, McGillvary, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, O'Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Dickinson, Wood.