Super League: Warrington Wolves v St Helens

Kevin Brown started England's World Cup final defeat by Australia in December

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 9 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Warrington Wolves have named England half-back Kevin Brown in their squad to face St Helens on Friday after his recovery from a head knock.

Harvey Livett is also included, but Declan Patton and Sitaleki Akauola miss out because of suspensions and centre Bryson Goodwin is doubtful with injury.

St Helens are without forward Jon Wilkin because of concussion and Morgan Knowles, who is suspended.

Saints are top of Super League having won their first four matches.

Warrington (from): Ratchford, Lineham, Goodwin, Atkins, K Brown, Roberts, Hill, Clark, Cooper, Hughes, Murdoch-Masila, Crosby, Philbin, T King, G King, Livett, M Brown, Smith, Westwood.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Taia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba.