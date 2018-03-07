Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC (Thur)

From the section

Ashton Golding has made 40 Super League appearances

Betfred Super League Venue: Headingley Date: Thursday, 8 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brian McDermott has confirmed Ashton Golding will start at full-back, and takes injured hooker Brad Dwyer's place in the squad.

Golding's full-back rival Jack Walker is fit again after a knee injury.

Hull FC have included outside back Jack Logan (knee) in their squad for the first time since June 2016.

Danny Houghton, Mickey Paea, Bureta Faraimo, Albert Kelly and Josh Bowden are all injured and Liam Watts starts a three-match ban.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Hall, Moon, Myler, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Delaney, Mullally, Garbutt, Handley, Ormondroyd, Walker, Oledzki, Walters.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Logan, Griffin, Tuimavave, Talanoa, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Minichiello, Hadley; Abdull, Green, Turgut, Matongo, Lane, Downs.