Matty Smith: St Helens half-back 'still part of the group' at Super League club

Matty Smith has made 42 appearances for St Helens in two spells with the club
St Helens half-back Matty Smith is still in the club's plans despite not playing so far this season, says head coach Justin Holbrook.

The England international, 30, has not made their matchday squad for any of their opening four games this term.

Holbrook said Smith will not go out on loan, but will remain at the Totally Wicked Stadium to await playing time.

The Australian told BBC Radio Merseyside: "We still see him as part of our group and it's hard for him."

Holbrook continued: "He hasn't got a run yet, but he'll get a game soon and he's been terrific around the group."

Smith suffered a broken leg before the start of the 2017 season after joining Saints from Wigan before picking up a serious eye injury against Leeds in June.

"I know it's hard for him individually as he wants to play. I understand that but by the way he holds himself around the group, he's been really supportive and great at training which is all I ask," Holbrook added.

"If he gets an opportunity, he'll be ready to take it so we will have to see what happens."

