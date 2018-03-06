Rugby Football League: CEO Ralph Rimmer says Etihad move could help England win World Cup

Ralph Rimmer was formerly the RFL's chief operating officer prior to becoming interim CEO

Rugby Football League (RFL) interim CEO Ralph Rimmer says the organisation's move to the Etihad Campus could help England win the 2021 World Cup.

The RFL is currently based in Leeds and Salford but will move to a new National Rugby League Centre at the site.

England's national teams will eventually use the new Centre to train ahead of international games.

"We want our elite teams to train and feel it's the home of rugby league," Rimmer told BBC Radio Manchester.

"Hopefully that will help them focus on bringing some silverware home in three years' time."

Rimmer has filled the role of interim chief executive since Nigel Wood left the position in January after a decade in the job.

Asked whether he would like to take the job on a permanent basis, Rimmer said: "Of course I would. We are one of the big five governing bodies and those jobs don't come along very often.

"I would expect there will be a fairly strong field. My hat is in the ring but we will see how we go."