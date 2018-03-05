Wigan Warriors' Sam Tomkins scores the try of the week with a brilliant break as his side fought back from 16 points down to beat visitors Widnes 32-16 in their first home Super League game of the season.

Available to UK users only.

Watch all the tries from the weekend on the Super League Show, Monday 5 March 23:50 GMT on BBC ONE Yorkshire & Lincolnshire, North East & Cumbria, North West, Yorkshire only.

Catch up at the Super League Show.