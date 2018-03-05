Chris Chester: Wakefield Trinity coach proud of perfect Super League start

Wakefield Trinity have won their opening four games of a Super League season for the first time

Head coach Chris Chester is proud of the team effort that has helped Wakefield Trinity make a perfect start to the 2018 Super League season.

Trinity had not won their opening four league games since 1945 and never before in the summer era.

Sunday's win against Huddersfield was their fourth in as many games, following victories against Hull KR, Salford and Catalans Dragons.

"It's a nice position to be in," 39-year-old Chester told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It's six points more than we had at this time last year, it's important that we spoke all pre-season about starting strong, getting out of the blocks early, and we've done that.

"We're not chasing our tail, we're playing some good footy and defending really well and I'm just pleased for everybody.

"It's been a fantastic team effort, not just the players and staff but also the supporters."

Chester and his squad and staff went to Lanzarote in January for a warm-weather camp, bringing together the survivors of the 2017 season in which Trinity just missed out on the play-offs with new additions such as Ryan Hampshire, Justin Horo and Pauli Pauli.

The trip had a galvanising effort, energising players like prop David Fifita for the campaign ahead.

"We had a goal in Lanzarote for four out of five at the start of the season, we knew we had a big opportunity to go four from five and so far we're doing it," Fifita said.

"The bond we've got, it was good catching up with each other, it was good for the players that had come in and we needed to get that bond across and it was a great week.

"We're not thinking where we are it too much, where we're sitting in the table, but everybody is getting on board. We're all stepping up. Chris Chester knows what he's doing."