Warrington Wolves: Super League club issue banning orders to four fans

Warrington Wolves' win against Widnes Vikings was their first of the 2018 Super League season

Warrington Wolves have issued banning orders to four fans after incidents during in their 18-10 Super League win at Widnes Vikings.

Smoke bombs were set off in the away end concourse at half-time in the game on 16 February, and a flare was also thrown onto the pitch.

The Wire worked with Widnes in order to identify the fans before banning them.

"The club, and the sport of rugby league, will not tolerate the behaviour displayed," a club statement said.

"We will not allow a small minority to overshadow the fantastic true supporters at Warrington Wolves."

The club said one male supporter was banned for life from all Warrington home and away fixtures, having previously been given a short-term ban for a separate offence.

Three other men were given two-year bans from Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium, running until 2020.

The statement added: "The club would like to thank supporters for their co-operation in assisting with identifying these offenders and, for the continued support of the club and team."