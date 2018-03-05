Paul Clough: Huddersfield Giants loose forward signs two-year contract

Paul Clough has scored two tries in 33 appearances for Huddersfield since his arrival from Bradford Bulls

Huddersfield Giants forward Paul Clough has signed a new two-year contract with the Super League club.

The ex-St Helens and Widnes player, 30, who can play at prop or loose forward, is in his second season with the Giants after signing from Bradford in 2017.

"I'm pleased to see Paul Clough has signed a contract extension," said Huddersfield head coach Rick Stone.

"He's one of those blokes that isn't a flashy superstar but does his job as well as anyone. A reliable commodity."

Huddersfield have won just one of their first four Super League matches this season.