Mickey Paea: Hull prop out for up to a month with a broken hand
-
- From the section Rugby League
Hull FC prop Mickey Paea is set to be out of action for up to a month with a fractured hand.
The 31-year-old Tongan international scored a try in last week's defeat by Castleford, but also picked up the injury in the second half.
"It's not going to be a short-term thing. He's fractured his hand so he'll be missing for about three to four weeks," said coach Lee Radford.
"We're copping a few injuries early on in the season."