Mickey Paea: Hull prop out for up to a month with a broken hand

Mickey Paea rejoined Hull FC ahead of the new season after first playing for the club in the 2014 and 2015

Hull FC prop Mickey Paea is set to be out of action for up to a month with a fractured hand.

The 31-year-old Tongan international scored a try in last week's defeat by Castleford, but also picked up the injury in the second half.

"It's not going to be a short-term thing. He's fractured his hand so he'll be missing for about three to four weeks," said coach Lee Radford.

"We're copping a few injuries early on in the season."