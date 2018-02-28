Keith Galloway: Leeds Rhinos prop retires from professional rugby league
-
- From the section Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos prop Keith Galloway has been released by the club after announcing his retirement from professional rugby league.
The 32-year-old, who won five caps for Australia, is recovering from from an Achilles injury suffered in July 2017.
The Yorkshire Evening Post report that he has agreed a deal to play for lower grade Australian side Oakdale Warriors.
Galloway told the club website: "It has been a tough decision but I know it is the right one for me and my family."