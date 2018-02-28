Keith Galloway: Leeds Rhinos prop retires from professional rugby league

Keith Galloway made 43 appearances for Leeds Rhinos after joining from Wests Tigers for the 2016 season

Leeds Rhinos prop Keith Galloway has been released by the club after announcing his retirement from professional rugby league.

The 32-year-old, who won five caps for Australia, is recovering from from an Achilles injury suffered in July 2017.

The Yorkshire Evening Post report that he has agreed a deal to play for lower grade Australian side Oakdale Warriors.

Galloway told the club website: "It has been a tough decision but I know it is the right one for me and my family."