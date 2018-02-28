BBC Sport - Super League: Try of the Week - Tom Johnstone's scores 'flyer' for Wakefield
'What a wonderful try' - Johnstone's 'flyer' is try of the week
- From the section Rugby League
Wakefield Trinity's Tom Johnstone scores the Super League try of the week as the "flyer" eludes the Catalan Dragons' defence to secure a 16-14 victory in Perpignan.
Available to UK users only.
Watch all the tries from the weekend on the Super League Show.
